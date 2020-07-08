Kolkata, Jul 8 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took umbrage on Wednesday over the CBSE's decision to drop topics such as "citizenship", "federalism" and "partition" in an effort to rationalise its curriculum amid the COVID-19 crisis.

She appealed to the Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry not to curtail important lessons at any cost.

"Shocked to know that the Central Govt has dropped topics like Citizenship, Federalism, Secularism & Partition in the name of reducing CBSE course during #COVIDCrisis. We strongly object to this & appeal @HRDMinistry, GoI to ensure these vital lessons aren't curtailed at any cost," Banerjee said in a tweet.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has rationalised the syllabus for Classes 9 to 12 for the 2020-21 session by up to 30 per cent to make up for the academic loss caused due to COVID-19.

It notified the new syllabus for these classes on Wednesday.

