New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday said he was shocked at the demise of Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi, describing him as an amiable leader who worked tirelessly for the people of his constituency Belagavi and Karnataka.

Angadi, aged 65, passed away at around 8 pm at the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) trauma centre here, days after he tested positive for COVID-19.

“Shocked to know the passing away of Shri Suresh Angadi, Union Minister of State of Railways. An amiable leader Shri Angadi worked tirelessly for the people of his constituency, Belagavi and Karnataka,” Kovind tweeted.

“With his indomitable spirit, he carried out public service with humility and perseverance. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and the loved ones,” the President said in another tweet. PTI AKV

Angadi, BJP's MP from Karnataka's Belagavi, had on September 11 announced on microblogging site Twitter that he had contracted the coronavirus disease.

