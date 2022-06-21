Banihal (J-K), Jun 21 (PTI) The Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic on Tuesday due to the falling of stones from hilltops in Ramban district following incessant rainfall, traffic officials said.

They advised people not to travel on the highway without confirming the status of the road from traffic checking units.

Also Read | Rain Forecast: IMD Warns of High Rainfall in Coastal Maharashtra and Goa Till June 25, Issues Orange Alert.

"Jammu-Srinagar highway was blocked due to continuous shooting stones at Panthyal," an official said.

Incessant rains continued in many parts of Jammu and Kashmir, including Ramban and Udhampur districts, causing a threat of more landslides on the highway, the officials said.

Also Read | Draupadi Murmu, Tribal Leader and Former Jharkhand Governor, Named BJP Candidate for Presidential Elections 2022.

Men and machinery have been deployed to clear the highway of the debris but shooting stones are acting as a hindrance, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)