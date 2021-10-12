Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 12 (ANI): One of three Lashkar-e-Taiba- The Resistance Force terrorists killed in the encounter in Shopian hails from Ganderbal district, said Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar.

"One terrorist has identified as Mukhtar Shah of Ganderbal. He had shifted to Shopian after killing one street hawker Virendra Paswan of Bihar," Kumar said.

At least three terrorists were killed during an encounter in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

The police said that incriminating arms and ammunition were also recovered from their possession. (ANI)

