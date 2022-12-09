New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI): A Saket Court extended the judicial custody of Aaftab Amin Poonawala for 14 days said officials on Friday.

Aaftab is the chief accused in the Shraddha Walkar murder case.

Also Read | Cyclone Mandous Update: Water To Be Released From Tamil Nadu's Chembarambakkam, Poondi Lakes.

He was produced through video conferencing in the court today.

Aaftab Amin Poonawalla, the accused of killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walker, currently lodged in Tihar Jail, was produced before the Saket court here through video conferencing, said the Prison Officials.

Also Read | Goa Police Arrests 2005 Murder Convict From West Bengal Working As Hotel Manager Under New Identity.

The 28-year-old, who dismembered Shraddha's body and stored the chopped body parts in a refrigerator before disposing of them in the forests of south Delhi's Chhatarpur, is currently in Judicial custody.

Delhi police sought an extension of judicial custody and submitted that investigation is underway on the case.

According to the jail authorities, Aaftab spends time plotting chess moves, often solitary and occasionally sparring with two fellow inmates.

One of the investigators in the case even said Aaftab is very clever and a "new twist" could be expected in the case.

According to sources, Aaftab shares his jail cell with two more inmates who frequently play a game of chess in the cell.

Aaftab is accused of strangling to death his live-in partner Shraddha and chopping her body into 35 pieces. He is also alleged to have preserved the chopped body parts in a refrigerator before dumping them in forested areas in Delhi and Gurugram.

Police had earlier said Aaftab, who confessed to killing Shraddha and chopping her body into 35 pieces, was giving misleading answers to questions.

Delhi Police had submitted in court that Aaftab was giving wrong information and was misleading the investigation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)