Katra (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 1 (ANI): The Vaishno Devi Yatra remained suspended for the 7th consecutive day on Monday owing to inclement weather and safety concerns along the track. The base camp at Katra wore a deserted look with only a few pilgrims waiting for the restoration of the pilgrimage.

A slight improvement in the weather was witnessed this morning, raising hopes for an early resumption of the Yatra. Authorities, however, said that the situation is being closely monitored and movement will be allowed only after clearance from the concerned agencies.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Jammu today. He will carry out an aerial survey of flood-affected areas and will later hold a meeting at Raj Bhawan about the flood situation.

On Wednesday (August 27), the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi yatra was suspended due to a landslide and heavy rainfall. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has ordered the constitution of a high-level three-member committee to investigate the causes of the landslide.

Shaleen Kabra, Additional Chief Secretary of the Department of Jal Shakti, Jammu and Kashmir, will head the committee, which includes the Divisional Commissioner and the Inspector General of Police, Jammu.

The committee has been tasked with conducting a detailed investigation and submitting its report within two weeks to LG Sinha, who is also the chairman of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB), it said.

The order has stated that the Committee shall examine in detail the causes and reasons behind the incident and point out any lapses, assess responses in the form of rescue and relief measures undertaken, and suggest appropriate SOPs and measures for preventing recurrence of such incidents in the future, the order said.

On Friday, the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) expressed profound grief over the tragic loss of pilgrims' lives in the natural disaster on August 26. It clarified the factual details to counter misleading media reports, said an official.

In a statement issued by SMVDSB, "A few media reports have been circulating since yesterday alleging that Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra was allowed to proceed in complete disregard to weather advisories and at the expense of pilgrim safety. Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) expresses deep sorrow and pain at the unfortunate loss of lives of pilgrims in the natural disaster on 26th August, and places on record the correct factual position to dispel the impression being created by the insinuating media reports. The Board categorically denies the allegations as false and baseless." (ANI)

