Katra (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 3 (ANI): Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University in Jammu and Kashmir's Katra postponed the University exams scheduled for Monday until further notice after 13 University students tested positive for COVID-29 on the campus.

In a statement, the University informed, "It is for the information of all concerned that the Major Exams of the university, scheduled to commence from 3rd January 2022, have been postponed till further notice."

As per the Chief Medical Officer of Reasi, at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University, the COVID-19 tests of the students were done on December 31, 2021. During this investigation, 13 students were found COVID-19 infected. Raisi district on Saturday recorded 13 COVID-19 cases.

Reasi District Magistrate Charandeep Singh directed the university management to close the campus for the time being till further orders in view of the safety of the students. (ANI)

