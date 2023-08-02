Deoria (UP), Aug 2 (PTI) Two siblings drowned while taking a bath in a pond in the Kotwali area of this Uttar Pradesh district on Wednesday, police said.

Another child, rescued by locals, has been admitted to the Maharshi Devraha Baba Medical College, they said.

Circle Officer Yash Tripathi said 12-year-old Kajal, her brother Naate (8) and neighbour Karan (7) were taking a bath in the pond at Bade Hanuman Mandir when they went into the deeper waters and started drowning.

Locals pulled them out and took them to Maharshi Devraha Baba Medical College where doctors declared Kajal and Naate dead, he said.

Their bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the police said.

