Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], August 8 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of those who died in the stampede at Khatu Shyamji Temple and Rs 20,000 for those who were injured.

"The accident in Khatu Shyamji Temple will be investigated by the Divisional Commissioner. In this incident, instructions have been given to give Rs 5 lakh each to the next of kin of the dead and Rs 20,000 to the injured from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF)," Gehlot said in a tweet.

At least three women died and several were injured at a stampede at the Khatu Shyamji Temple in Sikar when the temple's entrance doors were opened early on Monday during a monthly fair.

Police rushed to the spot to control the crowd.

The stampede took place at around 5 am at the entrance of the temple. Today, the 11th day of the lunar calendar is considered auspicious for the darshan of Khatu Shyam Ji who is believed to be an incarnation of Lord Krishna.

The temple is considered to be one of the most important pilgrim destinations in Rajasthan and sees huge crowds.

Earlier in the day, Gehlot expressed grief over the loss of lives in the stampede and wished a speedy recovery of the injured.

Taking to Twitter, Gehlot wrote "The death of three women devotees due to a stampede in Khatu Shyamji Temple in Sikar is very sad and unfortunate. My deepest sympathies are with the bereaved family, may God give them strength to bear this loss and may the departed soul rest in peace."

"Wishing a speedy recovery to the devotees injured in the stampede," he said in a subsequent tweet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his condolences over the loss of lives in the stampede at the famous Khatu Shyamji Temple and wished a speedy recovery to those injured in the incident.

"Saddened by the loss of lives due to a stampede at the Khatu Shyamji Temple complex in Sikar, Rajasthan. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray that those who are injured recover at the earliest," PM Modi said in a tweet. (ANI)

