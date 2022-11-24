Gangtok, Nov 24 (PTI) At least 60 families were rescued as a massive landslide hit Pathing village in South Sikkim, officials said on Thursday.

The affected families were shifted to Pathing Junior High School where a relief camp has been set up, they said.

Also Read | President Droupadi Murmu To Launch Mukhyamantri Swasthya Survekshan Yojana in Haryana’s Kurukshetra on November 29.

A quick response team has been set up for the relief of the people affected by the Gagunay landslide area, they added.

A cowshed has also been set up near the relief camp for the livestock rescued from the village.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Suspecting Infidelity, Husband Kills Pregnant Wife in Davanagere, Buries Her Body in Jungle; Arrested.

Officials said that it was an active landslide area with rocks continuing to roll down the hills.

"The entire hill above the village is crumbling," a villager at the relief camp said.

Debris from the landslide have littered the farmland below, destroying crops ready for harvest, he said.

Education Minister Kunga Nima Lepcha, who is also the acting president of the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha, visited the area and assured the villagers of help.

The local Rangang-Yangang MLA Raj Kumari Thapa of the BJP also assured all assistance to the affected families.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)