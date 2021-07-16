Gangtok, Jul 15 (PTI) The Sikkim government on Thursday imposed a ban on all socio-religious and entertainment-related activities for a month due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting, chaired by Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, officials said.

According to officials, marriage ceremonies, pujas, birthday parties, and get-togethers will remain banned for the next 30 days, both in urban and rural areas of the Himalayan state.

Only in-house puja or rituals will be allowed, while there will be a complete ban on visitors to any religious place or institution in Sikkim, they said.

The practice of serving food and beverages during funerals and last rites has been prohibited for the next 30 days, the officials said.

Sikkim is one of the worst-affected states recording a daily COVID-19 positivity rate of nearly 20 per cent during the second wave of the pandemic despite covering over 60 per cent of the adult population with first dose vaccination. P

An awareness campaign will be carried out throughout the state to urge the people to adopt Covid Appropriate Behaviour, and those violating COVID-19 guidelines will be penalised.

No special permits, other than for health and police personnel, will be issued during the period.

The police will also enforce the odd-even rule for vehicles without any exception.

To contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was decided that from now on if any person in a ward or village tests positive for coronavirus, the entire ward will be declared a containment zone, and strict measures will be enforced to prevent further spread of the virus.

In the case of urban or semi-urban areas or towns, the entire building will be contained.

Any relief work, social or medical service should compulsorily be routed through district collectors.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)