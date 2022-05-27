Gangtok, May 27 (PTI) Sikkim on Friday became a COVID-free state after two years with the last two patients recovering, the Health Department said.

Sikkim did not report any new cases with 84 samples being tested in the last 24 hours, it said.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission Latest Update: Centre Likely To Hike Dearness Allowance to 38% for Government Employees.

The state has reported 39,165 COVID-19 cases altogether. Of them, 37,966 patients have recovered and 747 migrated out of the Sikkim.

Total 452 people have died of COVID-19 in the state.

Also Read | Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils Keen on Signing Christopher Nkuku From RB Leipzig.

Sikkim reported its first COVID-19 case on May 23, 2020 as a 25-year-old student who returned from Delhi tested positive.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)