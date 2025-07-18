Gangtok (Sikkim) [India], June 18 (ANI): Sikkim Health Minister GT Dhungel has reaffirmed the state government's commitment to promoting AYUSH, citing the state's abundance of medicinal plants and growing relevance of traditional healthcare systems.

Speaking to media persons on Friday, Dhungel emphasised that although Sikkim is geographically small, it is rich in biodiversity, particularly medicinal flora, which gives the state an advantage in contributing meaningfully to the AYUSH mission.

"Although Sikkim is a small state, it is rich in medicinal plants, making AYUSH highly relevant and important. Sikkim government is committed to promoting AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy) in the state," Dhungel said.

He added, "The state government will take all necessary steps to expand AYUSH services and improve accessibility to traditional systems of medicine."

The Minister shared that the "State government will take necessary steps to develop AYUSH and improve access to traditional medicine. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is encouraging AYUSH across the country, and Sikkim will have an important role to play in this mission."

Dhungel had recently met Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary of the Ministry of AYUSH, in New Delhi on July 11. The meeting focused on building a comprehensive AYUSH infrastructure in Sikkim through collaboration and institutional support.

Dhungel-led delegation discussed the possibility of setting up a dedicated AYUSH department in the state and strengthening the framework through resource mobilisation and policy support.

He was accompanied during the meeting by Suchitra Rasaily, Secretary of AYUSH, Government of Sikkim, and Sanjay Singh, Additional Chief Engineer from the state Health Department. (ANI)

