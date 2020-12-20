Gangtok, Dec 19 (PTI) Seventynine inmates of Rongyek jail in East Sikkim district were among the fresh 122 COVID-19 positive cases in the Himalayan state pushing its caseload to 5561 on Saturday, an official said.

State Institutional Ethical Committee member Sonam Bhutia said that two inmates of Rongyek jail were earlier found to be infected by the contagion. Following this all their primary contacts were traced and their swab samples were tested in which 79 of them were found to be afflicted with coronavirus.

Bhutia said a COVID-19 care centre has been set up in Rongyek jail premises for the treatment of the infected inmates.

Sikkim has 401 active cases, while 94 others have migrated out and 4943 patients have recovered from the disease, he said.

As per district-wise distribution of COVID-19 cases, East Sikkim district has reported the highest number of cases at 4185 followed by 916 in South Sikkim, 320 in West Sikkim and 46 in North Sikkim district.

Sikkim tested 321 samples in the past 24 hours to take the tally of tests to 65,752 samples so far, Bhutia added. PTI

