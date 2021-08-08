Gangtok, Aug 8 (PTI) Sikkim reported 114 fresh COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours pushing the coronavirus caseload to 27,860, a health department bulletin said on Sunday.

Of the new cases, 73 were registered in East Sikkim, followed by 28 in South Sikkim and 13 in West Sikkim.

The Himalayan state now has 2,908 active cases, while 278 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states, while 24,319 people have recovered from the disease thus far.

The COVID-19 death toll stands unchanged at 355.

Sikkim has so far tested 2,11,641 samples for COVID-19, including 921 in the last 24 hours, and the positivity rate and recovery rate currently are 12 per cent and 88 per cent respectively.

