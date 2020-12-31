Gangtok, Dec 31 (PTI) Sikkim reported 12 fresh COVID- 19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally in the Himalayan state to 5,889, an official said on Thursday.

The state Information Education and Communication (IEC) member Sonam Bhutia said that East Sikkim district registered seven positive cases followed by three in South Sikkim and two in West Sikkim district.

Sikkim now has 529 active COVID-19 cases, while 94 patients have migrated to other states and 5,139 people have recovered from the disease, he said

Bhutia said 127 people have died due to COVID-19 in the state.

Sikkim has so far tested 68,828 samples for COVID-19, including 154 samples in the last 24 hours, he added.

