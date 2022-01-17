New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) Jewellery retailer Kalyan Jewellers on Monday said it has registered an FIR of theft of silver estimated at Rs 40 lakh at the company's Preet Vihar outlet in New Delhi.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Jobless Man Killed by Parents, Sister for Chatting with Another Woman After Engagement in Burhanpur.

Though the incident took place on Saturday, it came to light only on Monday after the staff arrived to open the showroom, following the weekend lockdown, Kalyan Jewellers said in a statement.

Also Read | COVID-19 Treatment: Govt Issues Revised Clinical Guidelines on Use of Drugs, Therapies.

The company said at the end of the day after stock-taking, as a practice gold and diamond jewellery is moved into the locker room for safe custody, and only silver is retained in the display cases.

The theft took place in the silver section, and a portion of the overall silver stock was stolen, it added.

The loss is currently estimated at Rs 40 lakhs, and the company will soon initiate the insurance claim process.

An FIR has been filed with the Preet Vihar police station, and CCTV footage handed over to the authorities concerned and primary investigations are currently underway, Kalyan Jewellers added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)