New Delhi, Jul 13 (PTI) Delhi received its first monsoonal showers 33 times in July in the last 62 years, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The rest of the time it reached the capital in June.

Last year, the IMD had revised the date of monsoon arrival in Delhi from June 29 to June 27.

This year, the Southwest Monsoon reached Delhi 16 days behind schedule, making it the most-delayed onset in 19 years.

According to IMD data, the monsoon covered Delhi 29 times in June and 33 times in July.

The city had recorded the most-delayed monsoon arrival on July 26 in 1987.

The earliest it arrived in Delhi was on June 9, 1961.

On 20 occasions, the monsoon embraced the city on or before June 27.

Only four times since 1960 it has covered Delhi after July 13.

In 2002, the monsoon arrived in Delhi on July 19. In 1982 and 1991, the wind system made an onset over Delhi on July 14, according to IMD data.

