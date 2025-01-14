New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) President of Singapore Tharman Shanmugaratnam arrived here on Tuesday night on a five-day visit that aims to further boost bilateral ties in a range of areas.

Shanmugaratnam, accompanied by a high-level delegation, was received at the airport by Union Minister Jitin Prasada.

It is his first visit to India as the Singapore president.

"A special celebration of 60th anniversary of #IndiaSingapore diplomatic relations. President @Tharman_S of Singapore arrives in New Delhi on a State Visit," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on 'X'.

On Thursday, Tharman will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

In the evening, he will hold discussions with President Droupadi Murmu following which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet him.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said Tharman's visit is expected to provide further momentum to the bilateral relations.

"President Tharman's visit is expected to provide further momentum to bilateral relations, which were elevated to the level of Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Singapore during September 4-5, 2024," it said on Monday.

"The State visit will also mark the beginning of the celebrations of the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Singapore," it added.

Tharman will also visit Odisha from January 17 to 18.

