New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI): Accusing the BJP of corruption in MCDs, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday alleged that close aides of Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta had set up an NGO which had been tasked with setting up 'digital classrooms' in MCD-run schools and MCD officials have been told to get CSR funds for the non-government organisation.

Addressing a press conference here, Sisodia alleged that BJP was "indulging in corruption" through party-run MCDs. He sought early municipal elections in the city.

"BJP is finding new ways of corruption through NGO in the name of creating digital classrooms in MCD schools," he alleged.

He said the NGO 'Drop in Ocean' "had been set up by close aides Adesh Gupta" and MCD has done "an agreement with the NGO under which it will create digital classrooms in MCD run government schools using CSR (corporate social responsibility funds). The thing to note is that the MCD officials will get CSR funds for the NGO," he alleged.

"The BJP has turned MCDs into dump yard of corruption. People are facing problems for the past 17 years. BJP has formed new laws for MCDs, the elections should be held early," he said.

Aam Aadmi Party alleged in a tweet that the NGO has no office or other details,"

"BJP-ruled MCD crosses all limits of CORRUPTION!! Adesh Gupta's close aide sets-up fake NGO- "Drop In Ocean". MCD signs MoU with NGO for digitalization of Schools. BJP forces govt officials to collect CSR funds for it. NGO has no office or other details," the party said. (ANI)

