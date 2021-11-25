Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], November 25 (ANI): Ahead of upcoming assembly elections, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday invited the Punjab education minister for a debate on the condition of the education system in Delhi and Punjab.

Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh today, Sisodia said, "Punjab education minister has expressed his desire for a debate on the education system and has said that the state has excellent schools. I invite him for a public debate on the condition of the education system in Delhi and Punjab."

Earlier on Wednesday, Sisodia also addressed a meeting of traders and industrialists in Punjab's Hoshiarpur. He urged the people to vote for AAP and said, "Choose AAP once the way Delhi did. You will forget Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). We weren't elected to power just like that".

He also claimed that if voted to power, AAP would take the stakeholders on board to solve impending issues.

"The Punjab leaders, industrialists, people, politicians, business leaders should have the will to do the impossible. The people have to choose leaders who are awake, not the ones who are asleep," he stated.

"Punjab needs a visionary government, a thinking chief minister, a thinking leadership," he added.

Kejriwal, who was on a two-day Punjab visit under Mission Punjab, promised to abolish 'inspector raj', fix VAT refunds, ensure power supply, set up Punjab Bazaar portal, improve law and order and construction and development of focal points.

Aam Aadmi Party has decided to contest assembly elections in the state. BJP, Shiromani Akali Dali and Congress are also the prominent parties who will contest the elections here. (ANI)

