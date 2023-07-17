Dehradun, Jul 16 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday ordered the formation of a high-level Special Investigation Team (SIT) for a time-bound, detailed and thorough probe into the alleged forgery of land records in Dehradun.

According to an official statement, Dhami issued directions to include at least three members in the SIT – a senior officer of the Indian Administrative Service, a senior registration department official and a senior police officer or any other qualified official.

Taking cognisance of the complaints of forgery in land records in the state capital, the chief minister conducted a surprise inspection of the Dehradun deputy registrar's office and archives on Saturday.

Dhami gave instructions to ensure strict arrangements for the security of land records in Dehradun and other archives in the state.

