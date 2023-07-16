New Delhi, July 16: Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Atishi Marlena with LG VK Saxena inspected the flood-affected area of Delhi on Sunday. Atishi said that by tonight Yamuna's water level will be decreased below the danger level. The water level in the Yamuna River in Delhi was recorded to be 205.56 metres at 8 PM on Sunday.

Atishi and VK Saxena inspected the areas of Raj Ghat, Shantivan and Red Fort.

Talking to ANI, Atishi said, "Yamuna's water level is decreasing rapidly and we are hopeful that by tonight Yamuna's water level be below the danger level. Rain Fury in North India: 73 NDRF Teams Deployed in Flood-Affected Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

Now, our priority is to get life back to normal and to set up relief and rehabilitation camps for those who had to evacuate their place. But there is still waterlogging in many parts of the city. We are pumping out water from the roads."

Earlier, noting that many very poor families living on the banks of river Yamuna have suffered a lot due to the floods-like situation in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced ten thousand rupees per family as financial help for the affected families. Taking to Twitter, the Delhi CM announced a series of measures to help flood-affected families in the city.

“Many very poor families living on the banks of river Yamuna have suffered a lot. In some families, the entire household goods were washed away,” he said, announcing Rs 10,000 for each flood-affected family. He further said special camps will be organized for those whose papers, like Aadhaar cards, etc. have been washed away.

"The children whose clothes and books were washed away will be given these on behalf of the schools," he added. Several areas of the city were still under water even as the water level of River Yamuna, which was flowing over the danger mark after the release of water from neighbouring Haryana, dropped marginally.

Also, following the prevailing flood-like situation in Delhi, the Indian Naval diving team on Saturday carried out desilting work at Yamuna Barrage, ITO.

Marooned locals residing on the banks of the Yamuna were evacuated and shifted to relief camps after the river breached the danger mark, resulting in water spilling over and flooding several parts of the national capital. Delhi Floods: Arvind Kejriwal-Led Govt Announces Rs 10,000 as Financial Help to Every Flood-Affected Family.

There have been complaints of inadequate facilities at the relief camps, with people sheltered there claiming shortage of water, inadequate toilets, electricity and poor quality of food. The Yamuna River in Delhi crossed the danger mark of 205.33 metres at 5 pm on July 10.

