New Delhi, Mar 29 (PTI) Sita Ram Meena, currently a director in the Ministry of External Affairs, has been appointed as India's next ambassador to Niger, the ministry said in a statement on Friday.

He is expected to take up the assignment shortly, the MEA said.

"Sita Ram Meena (YOA: 2008), presently Director in the Ministry, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Niger," the statement said.

