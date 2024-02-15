New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday released three souvenir coins, including the one based on the theme of Ram Lalla and Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, Ayodhya.

At the 19th foundation ceremony of state-owned Security Printing & Minting Corporation of India (SPMCIL), Sitharaman also released bi-metallic clad souvenir coin on Enlightenment of Lord Buddha (Limited Edition - Buddha & Stupa images are oxidised with Matte finish) and another on Greater one-horned Rhino (part of Endangered Animals of India series).

Sitharaman lauded the efforts of SPMCIL for coming up with commemorative stamps and coins on Panchatantra theme which India has gifted during IMF-World Bank bilateral meetings.

"The themes with which off late you are coming up with whether it's commemorative stamps or coins shows that you want to keep abreast of the developments around the world, environment concerns, concerns for divyang and also making it attractive enough to become items worthy of being gifted," Sitharaman said.

