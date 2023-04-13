Bharatpur (Rajasthan) [India], April 13 (ANI): The situation in Nadbai town of Bharatpur district is under control after a clash between two groups on Wednesday night, said SP Bharatpur on Thursday.

"Police force has been deployed and everything is under surveillance. During the night I was also there and the situation is under control and soon it will be solved. We have also taken some action," said Shyam Singh, Superintendent of Police, Bharatpur

Also Read | Monsoon Session 2023: Government Plans To Introduce Bills To Amend Companies, Insolvency Laws in Parliament.

Tension erupted in the Nadbai town of the district last night after a dispute between two groups over the installation of statues of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar and Maharaja Surajmal, who founded Bharatpur. Police said, villagers pelted stones at police personnel and blocked a key state highway on Wednesday night.

The scuffle broke out after two groups confronted each other over installation of statue of Babasaheb Ambedkar on April 14, his birth anniversary and Jat king Maharaja Surajmal at a major intersection named Belara Chauraha.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman Raped by Brother's Friend in Ballia, Accused Arrested.

On March 12, a prominent Jat leader and Cabinet minister Vishvendra Singh also appealed to the people from the jat community in a press release and urged them to show "big heart" and allow the other community to install the statue of Babasaheb Ambedkar. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)