Indore, Aug 2 (PTI) Six associates of a liquor contractor were arrested here in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday for allegedly thrashing a 20-year-old man, after video of the incident went viral on social media, police said.

Professional rivalry seems to be the prima facie reason behind the attack, said Rajendra Nagar police station incharge Sunil Sharma.

Also Read | Amit Shah Tests Positive For COVID-19: Rahul Gandhi Wishes Union Home Minister A Speedy Recovery.

"All the six accused work for a liquor contractor who runs outlets at different places in Indore. They attacked the victim on suspicion that he was damaging the contractor's business by selling illicit liquor in the area," he said, adding that the incident had occurred about eight days back.

In the video, six men are seen beating a young man with a hard plastic pipe inside a liquor outlet. The victim can be heard begging for mercy, saying he doesn't sell illicit liquor and that he is a roof casting worker.

Also Read | Amit Shah Tests Positive for COVID-19: Suresh Raina Wishes Home Minister a Speedy Recovery (See Post).

Police have registered an FIR under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on the charges of wrongful confinement and voluntarily causing hurt.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)