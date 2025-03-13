Araria (Bihar) [India], March 13 (ANI): Bihar Police have arrested six people in connection with the murder of an Assistant Sub Inspector in Araria district of the state.

The arrested accused are identified as Lalit Kumar Yadav, Prabhu Kumar Yadav, Pramod Kumar Yadav, Shambhu Yadav, Kundan Yadav and Lalan Kumar Yadav, the police said.

Also Read | Holi 2025: Cultural Richness and Unity of Uttarakhand on Display As CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Plays Holi With Folk Artists at Holi Milan Programme.

ASI Rajiv Ranjan, posted in Fulkaha police station of Araria, died after a clash broke out between the villagers and the police team who went to arrest a criminal at a wedding ceremony in Laxmipur village.

DSP Mukesh Kumar Saha said that the police went to arrest a criminal, Anmol Yadav, who is accused in the Arms Act NDPS Act case.

Also Read | 'Now PDA Is Their Target': Akhilesh Yadav Accuses BJP of Spreading Hatred.

As per the information from the Police, ASI Rajiv Ranjan, along with his team, went to Laxmipur village to arrest Anmol Yadav. As the police went there and arrested him, the local villagers entered into an altercation with the police, and they managed to release Anmol Yadav. During the altercation, ASI Vijay Kumar fell down and got severely injured. Later, when he was brought to the hospital, he was declared dead by the doctors.

Speaking to ANI, DSP Forbesganj Mukesh Kumar Saha said, "Anmol Yadav, a criminal, was reported to be attending a wedding in Laxmipur village. Acting on this information, the police, including the station in-charge, an ASI, and other officers, conducted a raid and arrested him. The police went there and arrested him, but the local villagers entered into an altercation with the police, and they managed to release Anmol Yadav."

"Amid the altercation, ASI Rajiv Ranjan collapsed. He was immediately taken to the Forbesganj hospital, where doctors declared him dead," Kumar said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)