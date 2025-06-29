Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 29 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Revenue and Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi on Sunday informed that road connectivity and power lines have been impacted in several regions of the state as heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours has caused significant damage across several parts of Himachal Pradesh, with incidents of landslides, waterlogging, and disrupted connectivity being reported from multiple districts.

Negi stated that flash floods have caused significant loss of life and property.

"In the districts of Shimla, Kangra, and Sirmaur, there has been a significant rainfall outbreak, with some impact in the Kullu area as well... Flash floods have caused considerable loss of life and property. In Dharamshala (Kangra district), at a power project site, nine individuals were caught in the flash floods, eight were swept away, and one survived. Six bodies have been recovered so far, with one more unidentified today.... Road connectivity, drinking water schemes, and power lines have also been impacted in several regions," Negi told ANI.

He stated that efforts are underway to restore road connectivity and all district-level disaster management units have been placed on high alert

"Efforts are ongoing to restore road connectivity, electricity, and water systems... A review meeting has been scheduled for Monday, which will include officials from Revenue and Disaster Management, PWD, Jal Shakti Department, and the Electricity Department, to assess the situation and plan further action. All district-level disaster management units have been placed on high alert, including regional and tehsil-level officers, especially from the Revenue, Police, SDRF, and NDRF," he added.

Jagat Singh Negi stated that 34 people have lost their lives in the state since June 20 due to rain-related incidents and accidents triggered by the adverse weather.

Speaking to ANI, Negi said, "Since June 20, a total of 34 deaths have occurred in Himachal Pradesh. Of these, 17 people died due to rain-related incidents, and the remaining 17 lost their lives in road accidents."He further added that nine people were swept away in a flash flood in Dharamshala recently, of which six bodies had been recovered by Saturday evening, and a seventh was recovered today."

The recovered body is yet to be identified. As of now, only one person remains missing in the Dharamshala incident," he added.

In Nalagarh, heavy rains caused waterlogging near Chakki and Jo bridges, with rainwater entering houses in parts of Baddi. However, the situation is now under control. (ANI)

