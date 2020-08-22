Patna (Bihar) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): The Patna Police have arrested six persons for allegedly gang-raping a 45-year-old woman a month ago in Patna, the police said on Saturday.

The matter came to light after a video of the rape surfaced on social media on Friday. The Gaurichak police station of the state capital filed a case late Friday night.

Also Read | Cyber Police Registers FIR in Fake Facebook Pages Of Jammu and Kashmir IGP Vijay Kumar.

Upendra Sharma, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Patna said, "We have arrested six people who were involved in the gang rape of a 45-year old woman who is a widow, a month back. Gaurichak police station has registered a case under the relevant section after the video of the act went viral. However, another criminal is at large and police are trying to nab him."

"This entire matter was taken seriously by the Patna Police and the culprits were caught in just 8 hours of investigation. it was a very serious and tragic case. The woman had left for her village from Patna for Gaurichak when some young men took the woman with them and executed crime." He added.

Also Read | Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 Wishes: US Democratic Party’s Presidential Candidate Joe Biden And VP Contender Kamala Harris Greet Hindus on Ganeshotsva.

He said that the woman was interrogated, after which some young men living nearby who had committed the crime were caught and have been sent to jail. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)