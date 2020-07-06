Hyderabad, July 6 (PTI): Six members of CPI (ML) Janashakti group naxalites were on Monday arrested in Rajanna Sircilla district on the charge of possession of weapons and extortion, police said. On reliable information, a police team caught them with the arms under Thangallapally police station limits.

During interrogation, the six revealed that they were holding different posts in the CPI (ML) Janashakti Ramachandram Party group, thedistrict Superintendent of PoliceRahul Hegdesaid.

Also Read | Dead Body of COVID-19 Patient Buried Using Proclainer in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati, Municipal Commissioner Says 'Had Family's Permission'.

Two country-made revolvers, five revolver rounds, six mobile phones and two bikes besides party literature were seized, the official said.

The arrested, in the age group of 26-56, tried to extort money from people by sending them threatening letters, the police added.

Also Read | Gujarat Reports 735 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, State Tally Rises to 36,858: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 6, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)