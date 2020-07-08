Srinagar, Jul 8 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded 330 COVID-19 cases, pushing the infection count past the 9000-mark in the Union Territory on Wednesday, while the death toll reached 149 with six new fatalities in the last 24 hours, officials said.

"Six people, who were COVID-19 positive, have died over the past 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir," the officials said.

All of these deaths were reported in Kashmir, they said.

Of the total coronavirus-linked fatalities in the UT, 14 belonged to Jammu province and 135 were from the Kashmir division.

The fresh COVID-19 cases brought the infection tally to 9,261 in Jammu and Kashmir.

While 59 of the new cases were from Jammu region, 271 were from the valley.

Srinagar district in central Kashmir recorded a maximum of 119 fresh cases, followed by 82 in Baramulla district in the north, the officials said.

There are 3,545 active COVID-19 cases in the UT, while 5,567 patients have so far recovered from the infection.

The cases detected on Wednesday include 30 people who had returned to the UT from other parts of the country.

Kashmir has 7,319 novel coronavirus cases while the Jammu region has 1942, the officials said.

