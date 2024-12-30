Gangtok, Dec 30 (PTI) Six tourists from Assam, travelling on motorcycles, were rescued after they got stranded in North Sikkim due to heavy snowfall, police said on Monday.

The tourists were stranded at Yakshe, around 10 km from Lachung, in Mangan district on Sunday night.

Also Read | India's Smartphone Market Grows 3% YoY in Volume, 12% in Value in Q3 2024 As 5G Models Total Shipments Dominates: Counterpoint Report.

Police, along with locals, rescued the tourists. Black ice on the roads made it impossible for the motorcycles to move, a police officer said.

After the rescue operation, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) cleared the road to Yumthang Valley by Monday morning. Authorities, however, urged travelers to exercise caution as black ice remains a potential hazard.

Also Read | 4G, 5G Investment Boost: Government Decision To Waive Bank Guarantee for Telecom Industry Comes As Major Relief for Boosting Networks, Says Vodafone Idea.

Officials recommended checking road conditions and taking necessary safety measures before setting out.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)