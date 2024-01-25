Jaipur, Jan 25 (PTI) A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man in Rajasthan's Alwar district on Thursday evening, police said.

The girl was going to her home when the accused, identified as Sachin Yogi, took her to his house where he allegedly raped her, they added.

The matter came to light when the minor came out crying of the accused's house.

The child's family members and locals gathered in the area and held a protest demanding arrest of the accused.

The police said efforts are underway to nab the absconding accused.

