India News | Skill University to Come Up in Bihar's Jamui Soon: Chirag Paswan

Patna, July 5 (PTI) Union Minister Chirag Paswan on Saturday announced that a 'skill university' would soon be set up in Bihar's Jamui district, which had served as his Lok Sabha constituency for two consecutive terms.
Paswan, who has shifted base to Hajipur, his late father Ram Vilas Paswan's pocket borough, was addressing a function in the state capital, organised on the latter's birth anniversary.
The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president said the new centre of learning will be set up by Bihar International Trade Organisations (BITO), a Bihari diaspora group which has close links with his party.
