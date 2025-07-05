India News | Skill University to Come Up in Bihar's Jamui Soon: Chirag Paswan

Patna, July 5 (PTI) Union Minister Chirag Paswan on Saturday announced that a 'skill university' would soon be set up in Bihar's Jamui district, which had served as his Lok Sabha constituency for two consecutive terms.

Paswan, who has shifted base to Hajipur, his late father Ram Vilas Paswan's pocket borough, was addressing a function in the state capital, organised on the latter's birth anniversary.

The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president said the new centre of learning will be set up by Bihar International Trade Organisations (BITO), a Bihari diaspora group which has close links with his party.

"My father, who was then the Union minister for telecom, had visualised a time when mobile phones would become as inexpensive as vegetables. That dream is now a reality", Paswan told the function, which was attended by Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and tourism minister Raju Singh, among others.

The young leader lauded BITO for "doing its bit, with the help of Biharis living in different parts of the world, in helping us realise the dream of Bihar First, Bihari First. Their proposed skill university in Jamui will be an important step in that direction".

Jamui is now represented by Arun Bharti, who is married to the Union minister's sister.

The state tourism minister also showered praises on BITO, and said the organisation has already "set up a 108-bed hospital in Jamui and wants to establish healthcare centres across Bihar".

The event was marked by felicitation of several distinguished persons, including news anchor Chitra Tripathi, for their contributions in their chosen field.

