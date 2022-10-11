New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) Small ponds will be made in MCD and DDA parks across Delhi where devotees can perform Chhath Puja, a city government official said on Tuesday after a review meeting ahead of the festival.

The meeting was attended by senior officials of the Delhi Tirth Yatra Vikas Samiti, Public Works Department, Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Revenue department, Delhi Police and Irrigation and Flood Control.

Also Read | Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde-Led Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena Party Gets 'Two Swords and Shield' Symbol.

Kamal Bansal, who heads the Delhi Tirth Yatra Vikas Samiti, said the government plans to prepare around 1,100 sites for Chhath Puja celebration.

"We are trying to make Chhath ghats every two kilometres. Small ponds will be made in the parks of the MCD and the DDA across the city where devotees can perform Chhath Puja," he said.

Also Read | US Company Sacks Dutch Employee for Refusing To Keep Webcam On During Work From Home, Gets Fined by Netherlands Court.

Chhath, celebrated after Diwali, involves offering of "Arghya" by fasting women to the Sun god in knee-deep water.

Bansal said tents would be set up at all ghats, and civil defence volunteers would be deployed at Chhath Puja venues to avoid any inconvenience to devotees.

In Delhi, the Revenue department is the nodal department for Chhath Puja.

Last week, Delhi Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot had also reviewed the preparedness for Chath Puja celebrations.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)