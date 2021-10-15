Amethi (UP), Oct 15 (PTI) Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani on Friday offered prayers here at various temples, including the Ahorva Bhavani temple.

Irani reached the district on Friday afternoon where she offered prayers at Ahorva Bhavani temple in Tiloi, and later Kalikan Bhavani temple in Sangrampur.

The Amethi MP also distributed 'prasad' to the devotees.

An aide of Irani said the Union minister had issued directions to the local BJP workers to conduct poojas at various temples for public welfare and give prasad to devotees.

