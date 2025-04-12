Shimla, April 12 (PTI) Rain lashed several parts of Himachal Pradesh since Friday evening while some places in Lahaul and Spiti district witnessed light snowfall, the local MeT office said on Saturday.

The MeT office issued an orange alert predicting thunderstorm, lightning and hail at isolated places in eight revenue districts -- Una, Bilapsur, Hamirpur, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur -- for Saturday. A yellow warning for thunderstorm and lightning was issued in Chamba and Kullu districts.

According to the MeT office, Kukumseri received 7 cm of snow, Gondhla 3 cm and Keylong 1 cm. Gusty winds with a speed of 40-60 kilometre per hour were witnessed in Bajaura, Bilapsur, Seobagh, Kotkhai, Kufri, Reckong Peo and Tabo while thunderstorms lashed state capital Shimla, Sundernagar, Kangra, Jubbarhatti and Bhuntar.

Light to moderate rains lashed several parts of Himachal Pradesh. Dharamshala, which recorded 40 mm of rain, was the wettest in the state, followed by Jogindernagar and Baijnath with 32 mm rain each, Jot (24.4 mm), Dalhousie (22 mm), Palampur (19.2 mm), Solan (15 mm), Mandi (14.8 mm), Jatton Barrage and Malraon (14 mm each), Sundernagar (13.4 mm), Chamba (11 mm), Kothi (10.2 mm) and Jubbarhatti (10.1 mm).

A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the Western Himalayan region from April 16, the MeT office said, predicting light precipitation at isolated areas on Wednesday and Thursday.

There was an appreciable fall in the minimum temperatures and Keylong, at 0.1 degrees Celsius, was the coldest at night.

The rain deficit from March 1 to April 12 stood at 39 per cent as the state received 84.3 mm of rain against normal rainfall of 138.8 mm.

