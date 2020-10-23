Tinsukia (Assam) [India], October 23 (ANI): Oil India Limited (OIL) on Friday said that snubbing operation at Assam's Baghjan oil well blowout to 'kill the well' will be conducted soon.

"Snubbing operation to 'kill the well' will be done soon. The equipment has been flown from Canada and has reached Kolkata. It'll be brought here once Customs' inspection is over. We expect it will reach here by 14 days," said Tridiv Hazarika, spokesperson, OIL on Baghjan blowout in Assam.

Hazarika on October 19 informed that a new technique - snubbing technique unit is being brought from Canada's Alberta to control Assam's Baghjan oil well blowout.

He further said that the unit will be here by October end and well will be completely under control by the second week of November.

On May 27 this year, a blowout occurred after the well suddenly became active while OIL was carrying out workover operations in the gas-producing well Baghjan-5 under Baghjan Oilfield. The well caught fire on June 9. On June 10, two people had died in the massive fire at the mishap site. (ANI)

