Mumbai, Apr 20 (PTI) The personal assistant (PA) of Kirit Somaiya has approached the police after a man allegedly went to meet the BJP leader with his licensed weapon, an official said on Sunday.

The incident took place at Somaiya's office in the eastern suburb of Mulund on Saturday during his weekly interaction with the public, he said.

A person from Bhiwandi in Thane district arrived at Somaiya's office around 2.30 pm and sought to meet the BJP leader.

He told the staff from the Navghar police station deployed there that he was carrying a licensed firearm, the official said.

“The policemen then informed Somaiya's security. The ex-MP's PA spoke to the man, and he proceeded to meet the politician after leaving the pistol outside,” the official said.

However, Somaiya's PA approached the Navghar police station in the evening, seeking an investigation about the Bhiwandi resident, the official said, adding that a probe is underway.

