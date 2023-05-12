Shimla, May 12 (PTI) Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her daughter and AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived in Shimla on Friday on a private visit.
They were welcomed by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at Kalyani helipad in the Chhabra suburb of the city.
The chief minister presented Sonia Gandhi a memoir of traditional musical instruments.
They would stay at Vadra's house at Chhabra in the vicinity of the Rashtrapati Niwas 'The Retreat'.
The house, which is a blend of English and hill architecture, has grey slate roofs and is located amidst serene surroundings of thick deodar forests.
