New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI): Targeting Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday, Union Minister Smriti Irani said that today the spirit has awakened of those who were celebrating PM Narendra Modi's security breach in Punjab.

Smriti Irani said that the Punjab Congress government surrounded the PM with danger, but everybody prayed for the PM, whether at a it temple or a public place in the country. "Seeing people's concern and public outrage for PM Modi, Sonia Gandhi's political spirit awakened," said Irani.

On Channi's statement that Sonia Gandhi has ordered an investigation, and she herself is taking action, Smriti Irani said, "Government-run by remote control is now going to do some investigation. So did the security of PM break due to someone's remote control?"

Irani said that there is a huge difference between meeting people and breaching security that even Punjab Chief Minister who gives two different statements. "There was a lapse in the security of the PM. The DGP gave an assurance that the road was clear. When asked the DGP did not answer about PM's security breach. The people were told that PM would be present. These people thought that the Gandhi family would pat them on the back after this incident."

Meanwhile, Irani said that only after the Commission's statement on the incident and after Supreme Court and the investigating agencies, the party will comment. (ANI)

