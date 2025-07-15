New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) A soldier's over a year-old daughter born with an ear defect can now hear, thanks to a rare auditory brainstem implant.

The implantation was achieved by the specialists of the Army Hospital (Research & Referral) and Prof Mohan Kameswaran's team.

Also Read | SpiceJet Flight SG 9282 From Delhi to Mumbai Delayed After Unruly Passengers Try To Enter Cockpit Over Air Conditioning Issue, Yachna Nair Among 2 Flyers Deboarded.

The procedure was hailed as a major milestone, making AHRR one of the few centres in India to do so, according to a Ministry of Defence post on X.

It also shared a photograph of the procedure that was undertaken by doctors.

Also Read | Gemini AI Pro Free for Indian Students: Google Offering Its Most Advanced AI Tools for Full Year, Know Benefits and Steps To Apply.

"Army Hospital R&R has successfully performed a rare Auditory Brainstem Implant on a 1.8-year-old daughter of a serving soldier with Michel Aplasia. This life-changing surgery restores hearing in patients without functional auditory nerves," it said.

Michel Aplasia refers to a congenital abnormality of the inner ear.

An auditory brainstem implant is a device that provides a sensation of sound to patients with profound hearing loss due to a missing or non-functioning cochlea (inner ear) or hearing nerve, according to experts.

"Achieved through a joint effort of AH R&R specialists and Padma Shri Prof. Mohan Kameswaran's team, it marks a major milestone—making AH R&R one of the few centres in India to do so," the ministry said in its post.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)