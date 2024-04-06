Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 5 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Friday likened the SP, BSP, and Congress parties to medicines with an expiry date that, if taken, could make people ill.

"The SP, BSP, and Congress are like medicines with an expiry date--if you consume them after their expiry, you'll fall ill," he said.

He also took a dig at opposition parties, stating that although their campaign hasn't started yet, our campaign has already reached the grassroots level.

"The Samajwadi Party (SP) is not able to find candidates, the Congress is not able to find candidates. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is organizing meetings of booth-level coordinators in every assembly constituency under the banner of ' 'Mera Booth Sabse Majboot.' The election campaign by the opposition parties has not yet begun, but our campaign has already reached the grassroots level," he said.

Later in the day, while speaking to the media, Maurya expressed confidence in the BJP's ability to win the Moradabad Lok Sabha seat in 2024, despite their defeat in 2019.

"We faced defeat in Moradabad in 2019, but we are going to win in 2024... People have neglected SP, BSP, and Congress. Samajwadi Party (SP) will be finished...Congress Mukt Bharat is moving ahead and BSP has no future," he said.

On Robert Vadra fighting the upcoming Lok Sabha election from Amethi, the BJP leader said, that no matter who fights the lotus will bloom.

"No matter who fights, whether his brother-in-law fights, whether his sister fights, whether his mother fights, the lotus will bloom," he said.

Uttar Pradesh, which sends the maximum number of MPs, 80, will go to polling for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 in seven different phases starting from April 19 to June 1.

In 2014, the BJP clinched a staggering 71 seats in the state. However, in 2019, facing a formidable alliance between the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), the ruling alliance's seat count went down to 62. Despite the BSP securing 10 seats, the SP failed to surpass five. (ANI)

