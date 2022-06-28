Mumbai, Jun 28 (PTI) Shapoorji Pallonji Group's head Pallonji Mistry died at his residence here, company officials said on Tuesday.

Mistry, the largest individual shareholder in the Tata Group with a 18.4 per cent holding in the conglomerate, was 93.

He died mid-sleep at his south Mumbai residence on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, the officials said. PTI AA

