Pallonji Mistry, head of the Shapoorji Pallonji group, passed away late last night at his residence in Mumbai. An industrialist par excellence, Mistry was awarded the Padma Bhushan, the country's third highest civilian award in 2016. As news about his death came out, citizens took to Twitter to remember the head of the Shapoorji Pallonji group.

Here are some of the tributes:

A user said that Mistry was the largest individual shareholder in Tata Sons

#PallonjiMistry (1929-2022) — chairman of Shapoorji Pallonji Group — was an Indian-born “Irish” billionaire. With his 18.4% stake in Tata Sons, he was its largest individual shareholder. His father Shapoorji financed one of the most expensive film Mughal-e-Azam (1960) . #RIP pic.twitter.com/NH8riMgt7T — प्रियराज PrriyaRaj (@PrriyaRaj) June 28, 2022

Mistry was called the 'Phatom of Bombay House'

Netizen remembers the veteran industrialist

A netizen offers his condolence

'End of an Era'

End of an Era. You shall be missed. #PallonjiMistry RIP 🙏🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/jbF1mt7GrX — Sahanshu Agrawal (@sahanshu) June 28, 2022

Another person remembers Mistry

#ShapoorjiPallonji group chairman and billionaire industrialist #PallonjiMistry passes away in Mumbai on Monday night. He was 93 pic.twitter.com/8Vzz1wAFe5 — Pritesh 🇮🇳 (@prathod2008) June 28, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)