New Delhi [India], March 27 (ANI): Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav on Thursday accused the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government and administration of complicity in the vandalism and stone pelting outside the residence of SP MP Ramji Lal Suman in Agra.

She alleged that the attack was a result of collusion between the Karni Sena, the government, and local authorities.

Speaking on the incident, Dimple Yadav said, "It is the responsibility of the BJP government and administration to send these violent elements to jail. This act is the result of collusion between the Karni Sena, the government, and the administration."

Meanwhile, Agra Police on Wednesday confirmed that the workers of 'Karni Sena' were involved in the vandalism and stone pelting outside the residence of Samajwadi Party MP Ramji Lal Suman in Agra.

ACP Agra, Sanjeev Tyagi said that the people resorted to pelting stones, breaking window panes and vandalising vehicles parked outside of the MP's house, following Ramji Lal Suman's statement.

"Some people belonging to Karni Sena got angry after a statement of Samajwadi Party MP Ramji Lal Suman. They went to his residence, pelted stones and broke glasses. Several people have been taken into custody. The entire incident is being investigated. Some police officials were also injured in the incident.

Suman reportedly made a comment on Rana Sanga, calling him a "traitor" for allegedly bringing Babur, the founder of the Mughal dynasty, to India to defeat Ibrahim Lodi.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged that CM Yogi Adityanath, who was also in the district during the attack, gave consent for this attack. Yadav highlighted Suman's experience and stature as a Dalit MP, making the attack even more egregious.

Akhilesh Yadav said, "On March 23 I said neither we nor the BJP should turn the pages of history. Whenever the BJP has turned the pages of history, they have turned to gain political advantage and how to spread hatred. What happened is part of history. Today we should talk about moving forward. The incident with Ramji Lal Suman is sad and should be condemned. Ramji Lal Suman is a Dalit MP and has a lot of experience and his residence was attacked when the Chief Minister himself was in the district. This attack took place with the consent of the Chief Minister of UP." (ANI)

