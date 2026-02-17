New Delhi [India], February 17 (ANI): Samajwadi Party MP Rajeev Rai has accused the BJP of raising issues linked to Vande Mataram for polarisation and to divert public attention from "the agreement with America".

Speaking to ANI here, Rai said, "The BJP, which has never contributed to the history of independence, is constantly diverting attention. I would humbly request BJP leaders to name five of their political predecessors who went to jail, were hanged, were shot, and were beaten with sticks after singing Vande Mataram."

He alleged that the ruling party was attempting to shift focus from substantive debates. "Today, they are raising such issues solely for polarisation, to divert attention, to divert the debate from the agreement with America, and to divert attention from the Epstein files," Rai said.

Responding to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's remarks. Rai added, "I'm asking Yogi ji again to explain the meaning of Vande Mataram. These people don't even know it themselves. They don't know when the country's freedom struggle was fought. Who all were involved? First of all, these people who are posing as patriots and nationalists today should apologise for their misdeeds."

Meanwhile, BJP MP Ravi Kishan on Sunday expressed support for the Union government's recent notification on Vande Mataram, stating the move reflects the aspirations of the country's younger generation.

Kishan told ANI, "Everyone should read those verses. Every youth of the country wants the verses recited at the time of independence to be remembered, and, along with 'Jana Gana Mana', everyone should also memorise Vande Mataram. The youth have welcomed this."

Earlier on Friday, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya welcomed the Union Home Ministry's directive mandating the singing of all six verses of Vande Mataram before the national anthem, calling it a "matter of pride".

Speaking to ANI, Maurya said, "Vande Mataram has been notified in the gazette; now all Indians should sing Vande Mataram as the national song. This is a matter of pride, and I congratulate the Home Minister for this." BJP MP Sudha Murthy also expressed support, stating, "I like Vande Mataram and Jana Gana Mana."

The reactions follow the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) releasing detailed guidelines for the national song Vande Mataram, stating that when both the National Song and the National Anthem are performed at an event, all six stanzas of the official version of Vande Mataram must be presented first. (ANI)

