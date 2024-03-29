Ranchi, Mar 29 (PTI) Good Friday was observed across Jharkhand with special church services.

People of the Christian community visited churches across the state to participate in the special prayer services.

"On the occasion of Good Friday, let us remember the teachings of Lord Jesus Christ such as forgiveness, mercy and sacrifice," Chief Minister Champai Soren posted on X.

Jharkhand Youth Christian Association (JYCA) president Kuldip Tirkey said the day is observed to remember the ultimate sacrifice of Jesus Christ.

"Special prayers were organised in different churches," he said.

