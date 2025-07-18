New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah on Friday addressed the felicitation ceremony of the Indian Police and Fire Brigade contingent, who returned after participating in the 21st World Police and Fire Games-2025 held in Birmingham, Alabama, USA.

According to an official statement from the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Union Minister expressed happiness over the Indian contingent winning 613 medals at the 21st World Police and Fire Games and congratulated the Indian police and fire services team for their excellent performance and for making the country proud. He said that the next World Police and Fire Games will be held in India.

Shah said that our aim should be to ensure that at least one athlete from every police force under the All India Police Sports Control Board participates in the next World Police and Fire Games. Our participation should be inclusive. He added that each team should aim to win at least three medals. By setting such a goal, the record of winning 613 medals will break on its own.

The Union Minister said that today the Indian team was given an incentive amount of Rs 4,38,85,000. He mentioned that earlier, the Police and Fire Games were not given much importance in the country. However, in terms of participation, this is the world's largest sporting event after the Olympics and the Commonwealth Games.

Shah said that nearly 10,000 athletes take part in these games, and because of the country's strong performance, it is a matter of great pride for 1.4 billion citizens.

Union Minister said that athletes from various police forces have performed well by participating in the Asian Games and Commonwealth Games, now our focus should be on the World Police and Fire Games - 2029. In the 2029 World Police and Fire Games to be held in Gujarat, every athlete should move forward to win a medal by focusing on a single goal, just like Arjun.

Shah said that many members of the Indian contingent won medals at the World Police and Fire Games - 2025, but there were also many who could not achieve success. He said that the most important thing for us is to participate in the game; winning and losing are part of life. Setting the goal to win and striving to achieve victory should be our nature, and winning should become our habit. With the habit of winning, we always move towards excellent performance.

Union Home Minister said that the upcoming World Police and Fire Games will be held in Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, and Kevadia in Gujarat. He expressed the hope that Indian athletes will perform so well in these games that it will be recognised that there is great potential for sports in India. He mentioned that the Modi government is trying to host the Olympics, Commonwealth Games, and Asian Games in India so that sports become a part of the people's nature.

The Union Minister added that India is going to bid for hosting the 2036 Olympic Games, has already submitted a bid for the Commonwealth Games, and has again submitted a bid to host the Asian Games. The purpose of hosting these events in India is to make sports a natural part of the lives of the country's people and different sections, such as the police and fire brigade. He added that sports should be an integral part of life.

He said that a child who does not play becomes discouraged by defeat, and a child who does not resolve to win after losing never develops the habit of winning. There is only one place to learn -- the ground, the playing field -- and it is on the playing field that the habit of accepting defeat and the passion to achieve victory are developed. He said that gradually, this attitude should develop among our youth.

Amit Shah urged the All India Police Sports Control Board to provide world-class coaches to the Indian police teams and to give specialised training to the medical teams of the forces for treating sports-related injuries. He said that both these tasks need to be carried out in a planned manner and assured that full support will be provided by the Ministry of Sports.

Union Minister Amit Shah urged the Directors General of all Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) to create an environment where every police personnel and officer develops a sporting spirit. He said that police officers should start their mornings with a parade alongside their subordinates and spend their evenings playing sports with them. This will help relieve work-related stress and improve performance.

Shah stated that sports teach us to think broadly. All Central and state police forces should cultivate this habit from top to bottom. He added that the government is taking steps to promote sports within the security forces by relaxing service rules and adapting recruitment processes accordingly.

Union Minister Shah said that last year the Ministry of Home Affairs made several initiatives, including changes in recruitment rules for talent identification, formation of 25 outdoor sports teams in each force, and creating combined teams of the CAPFs. He added that the proposed National Sports Bill includes a provision to recognise police forces at the state level, enabling each police force to participate as a single unit in national sporting events.

The Union Home Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the sports budget has increased fivefold in the past 10 years, reflecting the government's commitment to sports. A large number of new sports infrastructures have been developed. Under the TOPS (Target Olympic Podium Scheme), around 3,000 athletes are being supported with a monthly stipend of Rs 50,000 to prepare for the 2036 Olympic Games. The Fit India Movement has also positively impacted the athlete selection process, resulting in a threefold increase in the number of medals won in the Olympics, Paralympics, and Asian Games.

Shah expressed hope that India will be in the top five of the medal tallies at the 2036 Olympics. He said that the Modi government is taking sports to every village, and the selection and training of children in every sport are being done scientifically. He added that a very positive environment for sports is now developing in the country.

Many dignitaries including the Director of Intelligence Bureau and Special Secretary (Internal Security) of Ministry of Home Affairs were present on the occasion. (ANI)

